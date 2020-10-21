Testimony begins in trial of man charged in OU student's death

NORMAN — James Arion Smith is accused of fatally shooting Nathaniel Ewing, a sophomore at the University of Oklahoma.
Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Kristi Johnson, in her opening statement Tuesday, said Smith and three others planned to rob Ewing and he pulled the trigger. Smith, 20, of Norman, is charged with first-degree murder during the commission of a robbery with a firearm. He waived his right to a jury trial, choosing instead to let District Judge Thad Balkman decide the outcome.
Witness Klohe Roper told the judge her brother, a friend of Ewing's, sold marijuana. She said she was contacted by a friend on Snapchat about buying an ounce of marijuana.
"I gave my brother's info to James (Smith)," she said.
