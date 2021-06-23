 Skip to main content
Tennessee truck driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-40 near Muldrow
Tennessee truck driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-40 near Muldrow

A Tennessee truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in eastern Oklahoma on Wednesday, troopers reported. 

Clarence Cox, 75, of Gallatin, Tennessee, died of massive injuries at the scene along Interstate 40 west near Muldrow. 

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash about 1:50 a.m. 

A report indicates that the crash involved only Cox's semitrailer, but its mechanism as well as its cause remain under investigation. 

Cox was wearing his seatbelt, troopers reported. 

