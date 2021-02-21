Teachers, Oklahomans with comorbidities now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in current rollout plan

Teachers, school staff and Oklahomans of all ages with comorbidities are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state’s online vaccine portal opened Sunday to members of the next priority group in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan to allow scheduling of appointments as soon as Monday.

The group accounts for an estimated 1,089,000 Oklahomans.

Oklahomans under 65 with comorbidities include adults with one or multiple comorbid conditions including but not limited to hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, Down syndrome, diabetes mellitus, chronic lung, liver or renal disease, cancers and those who are at high risk of mortality and severe morbidity in the case of a COVID-19 infection, according to the state.

Teachers and staff in pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade private and public schools are also eligible.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the transition to the next priority group on Feb. 11.

“It’s been two months since we received the first doses of the COVID vaccine and since then, we’ve come a long way,” Stitt said then in a release. “We are one step closer to giving every parent in the state the option to send their kids back to the classroom.”