Taxed by COVID-19, McAlester Regional Health Center down to last ventilator with no staff for it

So the hospital's medical scoring system to determine which patients qualify most for care in a mass casualty scenario without enough resources to go around didn't have to be put into action. But the crisis is far from over.

“We are here to care for our community; we shouldn’t be put in a position where we have to differentiate which one of those community members that is,” Howard said. "It's extremely difficult."

McAlester Regional has been on divert status for some two weeks, still with multiple ambulances on any given day parked outside with patients in need of emergency care. Five occupied ambulances there at one time Thursday, and patients might wait 45 minutes or hours to be seen inside.

Howard said the hospital's largest problem has been trying to transfer patients not infected with COVID who need higher levels of or specialized care.

His hospital has shipped patients as far as Denver. He has peers who have sent them as far as Las Vegas and Idaho.

As a regional hospital in southeastern Oklahoma, Howard said McAlester used to receive a transfer call about every hour. Now it's one about every five minutes.