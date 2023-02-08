Oklahoma's gross tax revenue growth slowed in January to its lowest rate in more than a year, state Treasurer Todd Russ reported Wednesday.

Total payments to the treasury last month totaled $1.55 billion, a 2.7% increase from the same month a year ago. Sales and use tax receipts, the primary revenue source for municipalities and one of two for the state, were up — though below the rate of inflation — while gross production payments continued to rise and income taxes fell slightly.

Despite January's flattening of the trend line, gross receipts for the previous 12 months were a record $17.5 billion, an annual increase of 12.8%.

Combined sales and use taxes for January were $629.4 million — up $32.3 million, or 5.4%.

Income tax receipts, the state's other primary revenue source, were $550.4 million — down $3.1 million, or 0.6%.

Gross production taxes rose 6.7%, to $153.1 million and motor vehicle taxes were up 7.8% to $74.1 million, up by $5.4 million, or 7.8%, but the "other" category declined 2.5% to $141.8 million.

"Other" includes about 60 taxes, including motor fuel, alcohol, tobacco and medical marijuana.

Gross revenue includes all tax payments to the treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money later returned to taxpayers as rebates and refunds.

Video: Stitt calls for eliminating grocery tax, reducing personal income tax