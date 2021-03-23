 Skip to main content
Tallgrass Prairie Preserve welcomes first baby bison of 2021

The Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska welcomed its newest resident, its first bison calf of 2021, on Monday.

Seen walking closely alongside its mother, the baby bison signals an early season for bison calves, which typically arrive later in spring, preserve officials said in a press release from The Nature Conservancy.

This baby is the first of an expected 500 to 600 calves this spring.

“This bundle of joy arrived a bit earlier than normal,” said Bob Hamilton, director of the Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve. “Typically, bison calves arrive around Easter weekend.

"We suspect that its early arrival is due to good forage conditions last summer which may have triggered early breeding. Additionally, minus the February cold spell, it was a pretty mild winter — so that may be a factor in its early arrival as well. Either way, we look forward to this exciting day each year!”

Last year, 597 calves were born, and the arrival of the calves makes spring the perfect time to visit the preserve and see the babies with the more than 2,000 adult bison.

The preserve staff said young bison are playful and fun to watch and that visitors may see them frolicking, chasing, battling, butting, kicking and racing.

The preserve is open daily from dawn to dusk with no charge for admittance and can be accessed via county roads. There are free-ranging bison herds, scenic turnouts, hiking trails and picnic tables. The gift shop and visitor center are currently closed.

Consisting of almost 40,000 acres near Pawhuska in Osage County, the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve is the largest protected remnant of tallgrass prairie left in the world.

