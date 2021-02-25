Talala woman, 26, dies in three-car crash in Nowata County

Brendie Sims was driving on U.S. 60 about 10 miles east of Nowata just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when the crash occurred. Sims was pinned for about an hour and a half before Nowata Fire Department was able to extricate her; another driver was pinned about 30 minutes. Sims was pronounced dead at the scene; the other driver, a 69-year-old man from Nowata, was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.