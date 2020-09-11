Tailgate classic cornhole among Oklahoma Senior Games slated through November

While COVID-19 has had a heavy footprint on professional and college sports leagues, it is treading lightly on the tailgate classic: cornhole.

The bag-toss game is among dozens of sports that are still on for the 2020 Oklahoma Senior Games, a state competition for those 50 and older.

Fewer participants are expected this year because of the pandemic, but competitors in the cornhole event are already socially distancing, said Jack White, 71.

“It gets everybody out and visiting, but yet we’re keeping ourselves safe,” he said.

“I want to keep active and keep my strength up,” White said. “Just sitting around watching TV — that gets old quick.”

White and Charlie Moffitt took first place in the cornhole toss open doubles during the 2019 games. This year, White is coordinating the cornhole event, which is slated for Sept. 26 at the Osage Casino in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Senior Games is a state competition where athletes 50 and older can qualify to compete in the National Senior Games, which will take place in Florida in 2021.