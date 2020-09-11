Tailgate classic cornhole among Oklahoma Senior Games slated through November

While COVID-19 has had a heavy footprint on professional and college sports leagues, it is treading lightly on the tailgate classic: cornhole.
The bag-toss game is among dozens of sports that are still on for the 2020 Oklahoma Senior Games, a state competition for those 50 and older.
Fewer participants are expected this year because of the pandemic, but competitors in the cornhole event are already socially distancing, said Jack White, 71.
“It gets everybody out and visiting, but yet we’re keeping ourselves safe,” he said.
“I want to keep active and keep my strength up,” White said. “Just sitting around watching TV — that gets old quick.”
White and Charlie Moffitt took first place in the cornhole toss open doubles during the 2019 games. This year, White is coordinating the cornhole event, which is slated for Sept. 26 at the Osage Casino in Tulsa.
The Oklahoma Senior Games is a state competition where athletes 50 and older can qualify to compete in the National Senior Games, which will take place in Florida in 2021.
The games include archery, badminton, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, power walking, racquetball, shuffleboard, swimming, and track and field. Several categories in weight lifting were added by popular request, said Oklahoma Senior Games Executive Director Kathleen Fitzgerald.
“Our event allows everybody to evaluate themselves,” she said. “If they do it this year and they do it next year, they can see if they’re keeping up.”
The various competitions will be held at different times at sports venues across the state from Sept. 8 to Nov. 7. The deadline for registering for an event is two weeks prior to the event’s start date. Almost all of the events are slated for outdoors, Fitzgerald said.
Before the pandemic, organizers anticipated more than a thousand participants, she said. But now organizers expect about 300 participants across the games.
Face masks will be required at the games except for athletes when they are competing. Fitzgerald said crowds of spectators are not encouraged.
With the games’ anticipated low turnout and the fact that most events are outdoors, Fitzgerald said that “we’re able to host them, we feel, safely.”
More information about the games, including registration details, can be found on the organization’s website, okseniorgames.com.
Harrison Grimwood. 918-581-8369 harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com. Twitter: @grimwood_hmg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!