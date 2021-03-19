Tahlequah woman struck and killed while riding bicycle; vehicle left scene

A Tahlequah woman was struck and killed while riding a bicycle Thursday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Jacklyn Dobson, 24, was riding her bike just before 10 p.m. near U.S. 62 and Cherokee County Road 460, about 3 miles west of Tahlequah, when a white vehicle struck her, according to a trooper's report.
Dobson was flown to a hospital in Tulsa, where she was pronounced dead. She was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
The OHP report says the type of vehicle that hit her and its driver were unknown, indicating that the driver left the scene after the crash.
The OHP's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.
