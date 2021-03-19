 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tahlequah woman struck and killed while riding bicycle; vehicle left scene

Tahlequah woman struck and killed while riding bicycle; vehicle left scene

{{featured_button_text}}

A Tahlequah woman was struck and killed while riding a bicycle Thursday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Jacklyn Dobson, 24, was riding her bike just before 10 p.m. near U.S. 62 and Cherokee County Road 460, about 3 miles west of Tahlequah, when a white vehicle struck her, according to a trooper's report. 

Dobson was flown to a hospital in Tulsa, where she was pronounced dead. She was not wearing a helmet, the report states. 

The OHP report says the type of vehicle that hit her and its driver were unknown, indicating that the driver left the scene after the crash.

The OHP's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Free speech at risk under new legislation, Oklahoma organizations say
Govt-and-politics

Free speech at risk under new legislation, Oklahoma organizations say

  • Updated

Most of the new legislation was introduced in response to demonstrations calling for police reform and racial justice after the death of George Floyd, and leaders of Oklahoma nonprofits said in a virtual roundtable discussion hosted Tuesday by the Black Wall Street Times that the bills will hinder Oklahomans' ability to protest and could even put them in danger.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News