Tahlequah woman, 24, struck and killed while riding bicycle; vehicle left scene of crash, troopers say

A Tahlequah woman was struck and killed while riding a bicycle Thursday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Jacklyn Dobson, 24, was riding her bike just before 10 p.m. near U.S. 62 and South 460 Road in Cherokee County when an unknown white vehicle struck her, according to a trooper's report. 

Dobson was flown to a hospital in Tulsa, where she was pronounced dead. She was not wearing a helmet, the report states. 

OHP's traffic homicide unit is investigating. 

