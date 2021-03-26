Tahlequah man killed after getting thrown off motorcycle

A Tahlequah man died Friday afternoon after he was thrown off his motorcycle when a car went through a stop sign and the two vehicles collided, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Boyd Christie, 56, of Tahlequah was driving a Harley-Davidson west on Oklahoma 82 shortly after 2 p.m. Friday when a 2015 Chrysler 200 reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign about four miles north of Tahlequah and pulled out into Christie's path, the OHP reported. The motorcycle hit the car, throwing Christie into a ditch, troopers said.

Christie was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 22-year-old Hulbert man who was driving the car was taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital. He was admitted with head, body and leg injuries, the Highway Patrol reported.