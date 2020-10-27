 Skip to main content
Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial damaged in ice storm

Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial damaged in ice storm

  Updated
OKC icy weather

One major branch from the Surivor Tree came crashing down Tuesday as ice covered the Oklahoma City National Memorial on Tuesday. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

Winter weather advisory in place through 7 p.m.; Freezing line slowly retreating northwest

OKLAHOMA CITY - A “worst nightmare” of an autumn ice storm wrecking trees and power lines across the metro left more than 200,000 without power Tuesday.

Tree branches littered streets while others were uprooted altogether. The iconic Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial was among those damaged but is expected to survive.

“We lost a pretty good branch,” memorial director Kari Watkins said. “But the tree is still pretty good. We’ve been beating it all morning.The branch that fell we knew was damaged. And it’s so full of leaves that with the ice it becomes too heavy.”

Crews spent the morning propping up branches and shaking off ice from the Survivor Tree, which along with the Gates of Time is among the most photographed images from Oklahoma City. The tree, an American Elm, was across from the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and yet withstood the bomb blast that destroyed the building and resulted in the deaths of 168 people.

