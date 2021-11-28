Surprised by need for COVID-19 boosters? Don't be. OU Health expert uses five-shot tetanus series to explain why

Dr. Dale Bratzler uses the five-shot series of the tetanus vaccine as an example for why people shouldn’t be surprised that science supports a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for adults six months after initial doses.

Bratzler, University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, recently addressed misinformation about COVID boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 19 approved COVID-19 booster shots for all eligible Americans who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

He said it’s important for individuals to understand that many vaccines require a priming series that later must be boosted, which dramatically increases antibody levels and T-cell response for long-term immunity.

Put simply, that’s how the immune system works, Bratzler said.

In his presentations, Bratzler asks: Did your parents ever tell you just because you received the childhood tetanus vaccine that you’ll never have to get a tetanus shot again?

He explained that children get five total doses of the tetanus vaccine. The first three shots are at 2 months, 4 months and 6 months old. The next one is between 15 and 18 months, with the fifth dose taken before entering school.