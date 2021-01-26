 Skip to main content
Supreme Court tosses two more of Gov. Stitt's tribal gaming compacts
breaking

Supreme Court tosses two more of Gov. Stitt's tribal gaming compacts

Kialegee compact

Gov. Kevin Stitt on July 2 signed a tribal gaming compact with the Kialegee Tribal Town. The Oklahoma Supreme Court found that the executive branch did not validly enter into the new gaming compact.

 Governor's Office

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled Gov. Kevin Stitt exceeded his authority in negotiating two tribal compacts.

The ruling comes on the heels of an earlier decision that also sided with legislative leaders on tribal gaming compacts. The first case involved compacts with the Comanche and Otoe-Missouria tribes.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, filed the suits against Stitt.

The second suit challenged Stitt’s compacts with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town.

The court found that the executive branch did not validly enter into the new gaming compacts.

The court found that for new compacts to be valid, the executive branch must have negotiated them within the bounds of the Model Tribal Gaming Compacts or received the approval of the Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations, neither of which occurred.

“The Executive branch’s action in entering into the new compacts with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town — containing different terms than the Model Gaming Compact and without the approval from the Joint Committee — disrupts the proper balance between the Executive and Legislative branches,” the ruling said. “Without proper approval by the Joint Committee, the new tribal gaming compacts are invalid under Oklahoma Law.”

The vote was 8-1.​

Gallery: Tribal gaming in Oklahoma

