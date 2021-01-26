Supreme Court tosses two more of Gov. Stitt's tribal gaming compacts

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled Gov. Kevin Stitt exceeded his authority in negotiating two tribal compacts.

The ruling comes on the heels of an earlier decision that also sided with legislative leaders on tribal gaming compacts. The first case involved compacts with the Comanche and Otoe-Missouria tribes.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, filed the suits against Stitt.

The second suit challenged Stitt’s compacts with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town.

The court found that the executive branch did not validly enter into the new gaming compacts.