Supreme Court sets date with Oklahoma to respond to 40-plus McGirt appeals

The state called the fallout from the decision both “calamitous and … worsening by the day.”

Stitt has called the McGirt ruling the “most pressing issue” for the future of Oklahoma.

He and O’Connor are joined in opposition to McGirt by the cities of Tulsa and Owasso, district attorneys throughout the state and even the state of Texas.

The Oklahoma Farm Bureau Legal Foundation, the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma and others also have filed a joint friend-of-the-court brief expressing concerns regarding the potential civil impact of the McGirt ruling.

On the other side, four of the six tribes that have since been recognized as still having reservations have filed friend-of-the-court briefs in favor of keeping the McGirt ruling.

Meanwhile, an expert in federal Indian law said she doesn’t expect the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its own ruling from just over a year ago.

“I would be surprised if it were overturned — I would be,” said Carole Goldberg, distinguished research professor at UCLA Law School.