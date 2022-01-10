Supreme Court: McGirt not retroactive; Oklahoma's appeals still on the table

The U.S. Supreme Court Monday rejected the appeal of three inmates challenging whether McGirt was retroactive, but it took no action regarding dozens of appeals filed by the state of Oklahoma, which sought to either overturn or expand the court’s 2020 McGirt ruling.
The court could decide at its next conference day, scheduled for Friday, whether or not to take up the state’s challenges.
The Supreme Court, which usually issues its orders list on Mondays following a Friday conference, is closed next Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and could issue orders the following Tuesday.
The denials were a victory for the state of Oklahoma, which has sought to limit the impact of the McGirt ruling on cases that existed prior to the 2020 ruling.
Three inmates challenged the Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal Appeals ruling that determined McGirt did not apply to inmates after their convictions became final.
The inmates who had challenged the retroactivity clause were Gary F. Compelleebee, Keith Davis and Clifton Merrill Parish.
The state of Oklahoma has filed dozens of appeals with the Supreme Court that challenge the McGirt decision and alternatively ask that it be expanded to grant the state concurrent jurisdiction in some cases.
The Supreme Court issued its McGirt ruling in July 2020.
The landmark decision recognized that the Muscogee Nation reservation, which includes much of Tulsa, had never been disestablished by Congress.
The ruling meant since statehood, the state of Oklahoma has not had jurisdiction to try cases involving members of federally-recognized tribes for major crimes when they occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.
The state Court of Criminal Appeals has since expanded the ruling to include five other tribes’ reservations with similar treaties with the U.S. government.
As a result, much of the eastern half of Oklahoma has been acknowledged to be “Indian Country” when it comes to tribal criminal jurisdiction.
That means the federal government retains jurisdiction over major crimes that occur within one of the six tribal reservations including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, Seminole and Quapaw nations, when the victim is tribal and the suspect is non-tribal.
An Oklahoma appellate court determined Aug. 12 that the McGirt decision was not retroactive, meaning the state retained jurisdiction in cases occurring prior to the McGirt ruling.
That ruling overturned a decision by a Pushmataha County judge that said the McGirt decision applied in a case involving Parrish, convicted of second-degree murder.
Featured