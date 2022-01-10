Supreme Court: McGirt not retroactive; Oklahoma's appeals still on the table

The U.S. Supreme Court Monday rejected the appeal of three inmates challenging whether McGirt was retroactive, but it took no action regarding dozens of appeals filed by the state of Oklahoma, which sought to either overturn or expand the court’s 2020 McGirt ruling.

The court could decide at its next conference day, scheduled for Friday, whether or not to take up the state’s challenges.

The Supreme Court, which usually issues its orders list on Mondays following a Friday conference, is closed next Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and could issue orders the following Tuesday.

The denials were a victory for the state of Oklahoma, which has sought to limit the impact of the McGirt ruling on cases that existed prior to the 2020 ruling.

Three inmates challenged the Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal Appeals ruling that determined McGirt did not apply to inmates after their convictions became final.

The inmates who had challenged the retroactivity clause were Gary F. Compelleebee, Keith Davis and Clifton Merrill Parish.