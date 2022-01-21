Supreme Court lets McGirt ruling stand, will consider letting Oklahoma share jurisdiction

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ruling has caused scores of cases and convictions to be dismissed in state court as a result of the loss of jurisdiction, while federal and tribal prosecutors have filed thousands of charges between the two.

The court, in the case of Oklahoma v. Victor Castro-Huerta, said it would hear arguments on the issue of the state prosecuting non-American Indians sometime in April. It was unclear if an opinion would be issued prior to the court adjourning in late June or early July, or if it would come after the court begins its 2022-23 session in October.

After the ruling, O’Connor issued the following statement:

"I appreciate the Supreme Court's decision to review our petition to confirm that the State has the authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian country,” O’Connor said.

"This is a step forward for the state of Oklahoma and is of paramount importance, given that the overwhelming majority of people who live in eastern Oklahoma are not of Indian heritage.