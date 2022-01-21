Supreme Court lets McGirt ruling stand, will consider letting Oklahoma share jurisdiction

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request by the state of Oklahoma to overrule its own landmark 2020 McGirt ruling but said it would consider whether to allow the state to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes in Indian Country.
The ruling is a blow to State Attorney General John O’Connor, Gov. Kevin Stitt and state prosecutors who objected to the ruling and others that had determined the state lacked criminal jurisdiction over crimes involving American Indians in most of eastern Oklahoma.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. lauded the ruling.
“The Cherokee Nation celebrates the Supreme Court’s rejection of a blatantly political request to overturn its McGirt decision,” he said in a statement. “With this rejection of the state’s request in this case, the court affirms its decision in McGirt. I am proud of the Cherokee Nation’s success over the past year and a half expanding our justice system in record speed and fighting for public safety, but it would have been more effective had the governor chosen to come to the table from the start.
“Now that Governor Stitt’s fight against tribal sovereignty has once again come up short, we hope he will consider joining tribes, rather than undermining our efforts, so we can focus on what is best for our tribal nations and all Oklahomans.”
The ruling has caused scores of cases and convictions to be dismissed in state court as a result of the loss of jurisdiction, while federal and tribal prosecutors have filed thousands of charges between the two.
The court, in the case of Oklahoma v. Victor Castro-Huerta, said it would hear arguments on the issue of the state prosecuting non-American Indians sometime in April. It was unclear if an opinion would be issued prior to the court adjourning in late June or early July, or if it would come after the court begins its 2022-23 session in October.
After the ruling, O’Connor issued the following statement:
"I appreciate the Supreme Court's decision to review our petition to confirm that the State has the authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian country,” O’Connor said.
"This is a step forward for the state of Oklahoma and is of paramount importance, given that the overwhelming majority of people who live in eastern Oklahoma are not of Indian heritage.
"Narrowing the scope of this case will not alleviate all of McGirt’s harmful consequences in our State, but it would ensure that non-Indians who victimize Indians can be prosecuted under the same rules as perpetrators who victimize non-Indians.
“More importantly, it will guarantee Indian victims the same protection and justice that all other Oklahomans enjoy.”