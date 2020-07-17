OKLAHOMA CITY — Supporters of an independent redistricting commission have withdrawn their proposal to circulate an initiative petition to get it on the ballot.
“Between the politicians trying to slow us down and certainly the COVID pandemic, there is not enough time for us to collect signatures in order to make the ballot this year,” said Andy Moore, executive director of People Not Politicians.
It would have been State Question 810.
“We are looking at our options,” Moore said. “We believe Oklahoma voters want fair maps and want to do it quickly. We are looking at how we can make that happen most effectively.”
In the past, legislative boundaries were drawn for political gain and not to represent voters, Moore said.
“The whole idea that redistricting in Oklahoma is broken is a made-up narrative from out-of-state liberals looking to turn Oklahoma not the next California,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “Democrats never complained about redistricting until Republicans were in charge. Their complaints now are a totally transparent attempt by liberals and progressives to try and gain a political edge in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Senate will continue to carry out its redistricting responsibilities in a professional and thorough manner.”
"It’s downright laughable that on the birthday of Elbridge Gerry — the father of American gerrymandering and the person from whom we derive the term — Oklahoma politicians are celebrating that they will have the ability to gerrymander once again,” Moore said. “The fight for fair maps on Oklahoma is far from over.”
The Senate in October announced it had hired Keith Beal as its redistricting director at a salary of $105,000.
Beal served as chief of staff to former Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, a former Senate Republican from Enid. He most recently served as Lamb’s campaign manager in a failed bid to secure the Republican nomination for governor.
Beal helped with redistricting efforts for former Gov. Frank Keating and the House and Senate Republicans in 2001 and 2002, a Senate spokesman said at the time of the announcement.
The House gave an existing nonpartisan committee staffer its redistricting responsibilities and adjusted their salary to $80,000 from $62,800 to reflect the increased workload on top of regular duties, said John Estus, a spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said that redistricting is critically important and should not be partisan.
Even the appearance of partisanship would be detrimental, she said.
The process should be fair and transparent, she said.
She strongly encouraged Oklahomans to complete the 2020 census, saying the maps are tied to the numbers.
Legislative and congressional boundaries must be withdrawn based on the results of the 2020 census.