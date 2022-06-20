Summit in Tulsa to address Indian boarding schools' history, impact

Survivors and descendants of survivors are invited to a summit with area tribal leaders later this week on the impacts of a federal initiative investigating historical boarding schools across the country.

The United Indian Nations of Oklahoma, the Shawnee Tribe and the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition will host the discussion on Wednesday at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.

“For us Shawnees, we found ourselves in the middle of investigating our own history with boarding schools when it became clear how far-reaching the consequences of boarding school policies are on a national scale," Shawnee Tribe Chief Ben Barnes said.

“At first glance, it’s hard to know how to tackle these complex and emotional issues, but they’re not insurmountable. We just need to come to the table and start the conversations.”

The one-day event, "Breaking the Silence: Seeking Truth, Justice, and Healing from Indian Boarding Schools in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas," will include an array of topics, including an introduction of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition and unpacking the Department of the Interior's report on Native American boarding schools, discussions on further research and investigations, healing initiatives and the next-steps call to action.

"The Muscogee Nation is honored to host the forum concerning boarding schools at our River Spirit Casino Resort," Muscogee Nation press secretary Jason Salsman said.

"For far too long, the truth about the atrocious past and attempted erasure of Native people at these schools has remained hidden.

"We stand proudly beside the organizations bringing this painful history to light so that we may honor what has been lost, and heal for the future."

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland commissioned the report, which found that the United States either directly operated or provided support for 408 boarding schools nationwide that targeted Indigenous children between 1819 and 1969 as part of a federal assimilation policy.

With 76 campuses, Oklahoma had more boarding schools than any other state listed in the report. They include more than two dozen sites within 90 minutes of Tulsa.

"We are honored to join forces with National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition to bring this important gathering to Oklahoma," United Indian Nations of Oklahoma Chairwoman Margo Gray said.

"Oklahoma has ninety-three Indian boarding schools — the largest in the country, so it makes sense to have this meeting here in Oklahoma," she said.

"Now more than ever, it is so important that we bring a forum discussion such as this. Bringing together tribal leaders, individuals, organizations, and boarding school survivors and their families committed to understanding and honoring, educating and embracing the healing process of the generational impacts of those who attended Indian boarding schools."

Tribal leaders, tribal councils, health care professionals, tribal museum archivists, boarding school attendees and survivors and their families are invited to register online and attend.

The United Indian Nations of Oklahoma was established to promote sovereignty, policy and advocacy on behalf of the 39 tribes of Oklahoma. The Shawnee Tribe is a sovereign nation of more than 3,700 citizens with its headquarters in Miami, Oklahoma.

The mission of the nonprofit National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, a nonprofit incorporated in June 2012 under the laws of the Navajo Nation, is to lead in the pursuit of understanding and addressing the ongoing trauma created by the United States Indian boarding school policy.