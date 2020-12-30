Substantial COVID-19 surge projected in Oklahoma due to holidays, insufficient testing

The coalition experts also emphasized that a bed isn’t a bed unless all the necessary medical personnel are available to care for patients that would be in them.

Dr. David Kendrick said that in the past two weeks the percentage of cases in the 65-older age group has risen, which generally indicates hospitalizations will go up.

“(Hospitals) are doing what they can to manage their capacity, but it’s creating a lot of strain, to say the least,” said Kendrick, who is CEO of MyHealth Access Network, a nonprofit health information exchange based in Tulsa.

Dr. George Monks said the week got off to a rough start with COVID-19 hospital records reported Monday.

Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, described the COVID-19 wave as a tremendous weight that can’t be held indefinitely by health care workers.

“Certainly our thoughts and prayers are with those that are ill, those that are grieving a loss, and certainly the health care workers fighting this virus,” he said.

From an economic perspective, Monks said countries that implemented strong mitigation efforts have rebounded “very well” from the spring’s shutdown fallouts.