Study shows potential for nasty long-COVID consequences, OU Health expert says

With scientists unraveling mysteries of long-haul COVID-19, an OU Health expert says recent research underscores why it’s best to avoid becoming infected at all — even with an asymptomatic or minor case.

In a study done on COVID-19 patients postmortem, the virus was found to be “widely distributed” throughout the body up to 230 days after infection. Two of the 44 studied by the National Institutes of Health research group had COVID-19 infections considered mild or asymptomatic.

They found the virus in the places they expected, but also the brain, adipose tissue and other organs, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer for OU Health.

He described the research as “very interesting,” saying it appears to show COVID long-haul syndrome might develop because the virus invades multiple organs and can stay for such a long time in the body.

“One more reason to not get COVID-19,” Bratzler said. “One more reason to do whatever you can to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent it.”

The study is a preprint — meaning it is not finished with the peer review process — that was published online Dec. 20 by Nature Portfolio.