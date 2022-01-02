Study shows potential for nasty long-COVID consequences, OU Health expert says

With scientists unraveling mysteries of long-haul COVID-19, an OU Health expert says recent research underscores why it’s best to avoid becoming infected at all — even with an asymptomatic or minor case.
In a study done on COVID-19 patients postmortem, the virus was found to be “widely distributed” throughout the body up to 230 days after infection. Two of the 44 studied by the National Institutes of Health research group had COVID-19 infections considered mild or asymptomatic.
They found the virus in the places they expected, but also the brain, adipose tissue and other organs, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer for OU Health.
He described the research as “very interesting,” saying it appears to show COVID long-haul syndrome might develop because the virus invades multiple organs and can stay for such a long time in the body.
“One more reason to not get COVID-19,” Bratzler said. “One more reason to do whatever you can to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent it.”
The study is a preprint — meaning it is not finished with the peer review process — that was published online Dec. 20 by Nature Portfolio.
“Our data prove that SARS-CoV-2 causes systemic infection and can persist in the body for months,” the study’s authors wrote.
Bratzler noted that some viruses result in diseases that manifest years later. Will SARS-CoV-2 be one of those types of viruses? The jury remains out.
“We need to stop spread of the virus, stop infections because we don’t know what the potential long-term consequences of being infected with SARS-CoV-2 will be for us,” he said.
The NIH study notes that its cohort was primarily severe cases, though two early cases had mild respiratory symptoms or no symptoms and still had SARS-CoV-2 “widely detected across the body, including brain.”
The 44 postmortem case studies were performed between April 2020 and March 2021.
“SARS-CoV-2 RNA was detected in all 44 cases and across 79 of 85 anatomical locations and body fluids sampled,” according to the study. Brain tissue was extensively examined in 11 of the cases.
An analysis of research published before January identified more than 50 long-COVID effects. The analysis, published in August in Nature, found the five most common symptoms were fatigue (58%), headache (44%), attention disorder (27%), hair loss (25%) and difficulty breathing (24%).
Bratzler highlighted a couple of comments from long-COVID experts about the study, made in a recent Bloomberg article.
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of research and education service at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, said scientists have been scratching their heads about why long-COVID “seems to affect so many organ systems.”
“This paper sheds some light, and may help explain why long-COVID can occur even in people who had mild or asymptomatic acute disease,” Al-Aly told Bloomberg.
Raina MacIntyre, a professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales, said long-COVID isn’t fully understood — warning against trivializing the disease.
“We don’t yet know what burden of chronic illness will result in years to come,” MacIntyre told Bloomberg. “Will we see young-onset cardiac failure in survivors, or early onset dementia?
“These are unanswered questions which call for a precautionary public health approach to mitigation of the spread of this virus.”
