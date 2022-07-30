Stricken warning was 'unnecessary' in pursuit policy, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Then 4 people were killed in chases.

In the 12 months after Oklahoma Highway Patrol removed a warning from its policy about high-speed pursuits, four people were killed and two more hospitalized when state troopers intentionally struck fleeing drivers at excessive speeds.

The agency's February 2020 pursuit policy update erased language cautioning troopers that, as speeds increase, spinning out a vehicle becomes a less predictable action — raising the risk of serious injury or damage.

Troopers then spun out vehicles at high speeds in three separate pursuits — two in excess of 100 mph — that killed three eluding drivers and one passenger. Two more passengers were hospitalized, with at least one of the two survivors suffering serious injuries that likely won’t ever heal.

OHP leadership undertook informal investigative reviews in two of the three cases, documented only one of the two reviews, and opted against any disciplinary actions, according to a Tulsa World analysis of records.

Federal crash data shows four fatalities that resulted from three OHP trooper pursuits from 2016 to 2020 aren’t counted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Association. Agencies aren't required to report fatalities that are a direct result of officers spinning out eluding motorists, but that information may be voluntarily included in crash data reported to the feds.

Even with some fatal chases not reported, Oklahoma ranks sixth-worst in law enforcement pursuit-related deaths per capita from 2016 to 2020, according to a Tulsa World analysis of NHTSA data. Oklahoma's death rate is nearly double that of the nation, with 46 people killed in chases in the state during those five years.

OHP recently took down its pursuit policy from its website, where it had been publicly available since May 2020.

Spinning out a fleeing vehicle is often called a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) or pursuit intervention technique (PIT). OHP requires troopers to do TVIs in a manner that doesn't "constitute a ramming or uncontrolled collision."

Tim Tipton, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety commissioner who oversees OHP, hasn't responded to interview requests nor questions from the Tulsa World.

Tipton, who was appointed to his position by Gov. Kevin Stitt in September 2021, did speak publicly that month about auto pursuits for a House legislative interim study on high-speed chases.

Tipton posed the question of how to maintain a civil society and catch criminals while mitigating innocent deaths — what he called a "delicate balance." Without referencing OHP's string of deadly spinouts at high speeds, Tipton described OHP's "priority of life model" as placing innocent civilians first, troopers second and criminals third.

"But in the end we do want to help protect (criminals). It is the sanctity of life that we still value," Tipton said. "Even though they're making horrible decisions and violent decisions, we still try to apprehend them in a way that's as least violent as they will allow us to do that from."

The Tulsa World’s ongoing investigation of the Highway Patrol's deadly pursuits and shootings has uncovered reckless trooper actions, shoddy record-keeping, failure to address “alarming” concerns expressed by commanders, and unwillingness to formally review several fatal chases despite red flags.

A 'very high-risk' action

OHP approves TVIs at speeds above 100 mph, though agency spokeswoman Sarah Stewart previously has said troopers don't practice the maneuver when traveling faster than 45 mph.

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, said PERF — whose guiding principle is the sanctity of life — doesn’t recommend TVIs or PITs.

Wexler said that is because the “very high-risk” maneuver requires so much training and practice and hasn’t been studied enough.

Oklahoma's previous DPS Commissioner John Scully signed off on a pursuit policy update in February 2020 that removed this sentence explaining a key risk of TVIs: "As speeds increase, the outcome of the maneuver becomes less predictive, and the chance of serious damage or injury increases as well."

Three months later, a trooper at high speeds spun out a vehicle into a concrete bridge railing in a chase prompted by a speeding violation, killing both occupants in a fiery wreck in Creek County.

Two months after that, a trooper at 109 mph spun out a driver fleeing in a stolen car — killing the driver in a violent rollover — after obtaining his driver's license and identifying him during a traffic stop.

Scully had publicly released the updated policy in May 2020, but the agency didn't respond until September 2020 to a question about whether OHP deleted the cautionary TVI language because of culpability or liability concerns.

Stewart responded on behalf of OHP that the wording was removed because it was a “declaratory statement that was unnecessary” in policy.

Seth Stoughton, a Florida police officer turned lawyer who studies policing for the University of South Carolina, said OHP's change confused him. He noted almost all policy language is declaratory statements — essentially directives.

Did OHP consider the language too limiting? Were troopers not using TVIs enough for leadership? What purpose did its removal serve?

“That strikes me as a non-responsive answer to your question,” Stoughton said. “Why was it deemed unnecessary to include?”

Four months after Stewart's response, another trooper spun out an SUV into a violent rollover at more than 100 mph in a pursuit prompted by a stolen license plate and suspicious behavior in Cleveland County. The 17-year-old driver "joyriding" in his grandma's SUV was killed; two other occupants were hospitalized.

'That's not a TVI'

Without providing supporting data during the House interim study, Tipton said the “huge majority of TVIs” are done with no deaths nor injuries.

However, the agency as recently as spring 2019 acknowledged that it wasn’t aggregating data on chases.

In summer 2020, an OHP email indicated the agency was “looking at a variety of software to track internal cases” and had consulted with other state law enforcement organizations on what worked best.

If OHP made a change to collect the information, more action may be required to ensure accurate data. For example, five OHP pursuits killed seven people — including two uninvolved motorists — in the first 13 months after the agency updated its chase policy. However, in only one of those five deadly chases did a pursuing trooper fill out a report as required by the revised policy.

Experts say chases should be judged by their process — not necessarily their outcomes — so a TVI that doesn’t injure anyone could still be considered inappropriate.

Stoughton, who also teaches at the University of South Carolina’s law school and criminology and criminal justice department, said TVIs can be "immensely valuable" when used appropriately.

But he said a "catastrophic effect" can result if used otherwise, comparing TVIs to dynamite. Even though dynamite is inherently dangerous, it's a tool with a unique purpose requiring careful management — similar to TVIs, he said. Officers must assess the risks of using the technique based on speeds, roadway and shoulder environment, and type of vehicle.

TVIs should not be done at speeds exceeding 30 to 40 mph, according to most guidance Stoughton has found. He said the maneuver is too dangerous in areas with ditches or embankments, as well as on vehicles with high centers of gravity or fewer than four wheels.

“There’s a huge difference between a maneuver that is designed to cause the fleeing vehicle to come to a controlled or semi-controlled spin and stop, and a maneuver that’s just designed to cause the fleeing vehicle to crash — that’s not a TVI,” Stoughton said. “If the apparent goal is, ‘Well, this will get him to crash,’ then you’re not doing a PIT technique or a TVI.

“At that point you’re doing something that has a substantial likelihood of killing someone in that fleeing vehicle.”

OHP not aligning with contemporary policing

Many statewide law enforcement agencies have imposed limitations on use of TVIs based on specific speeds; Oklahoma Highway Patrol isn't among them.

Trooper Steve Meredith hit the rear of a stolen car at 109 mph and spun out its driver toward an approaching motorist at night on a highway west of Siloam Springs despite having positively identified the person in a toll violation stop — with the man’s driver’s license still in Meredith’s pocket. Casey Don Bailey was killed, thrown over the trooper’s car and onto the pavement, with Meredith's superiors advising him to "try not to talk about it."

Trooper Tanner Eads, at about 115 mph, “set up” to spin out a driver fleeing in an SUV with a stolen license plate, killing the 17-year-old driver and hospitalizing two other young occupants after a violent rollover. Vinnie Hamlet, who was pronounced dead on scene, had been "joyriding" in his grandma’s SUV as his brother, Chris Hamlet — who now has injuries likely to last his life — says he tried to convince him to return the vehicle.

Trooper Darren Potter nearly lost control of his cruiser in rural Creek County while spinning out a driver who fled a traffic stop for speeding — with a passenger Potter knew was inside. The fleeing vehicle hit a concrete bridge railing at a high speed before violently spinning down into a creek, where it burst into flames. Joshua Kyle Priest and passenger Nicole Ann Stephens were both killed.

The Tulsa World in early 2019 reviewed vehicular pursuit policies of 36 other states that provided their protocols as open records, though seven contained redactions.

At least 13 of the agencies — or one-third — either discouraged or prohibited TVIs above a certain speed. The policies either discouraged or prohibited them altogether, or with the caveat that deadly force is justified to use the maneuver. The speed thresholds ranged from 25 mph to 50 mph.

At least half of the policies — 16 agencies — specifically restricted use of TVIs by at least one of four factors: speed, supervisory approval, an immediate need to stop, or deadly force is justified.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol policy doesn’t.

Wexler said Police Executive Research Forum doesn't recommend use of TVIs or PITs — let alone in chases prompted by traffic infractions or stolen property.

He said PERF has concerns because the maneuver creates high risks and requires more training and practice than most agencies can do. Research on the technique is lacking, he said.

“I think the problem with the PIT is you’re engaging in an activity that you don’t really know exactly what the outcome is going to be,” Wexler said. “Even though many departments may still do it and are able to accomplish it, there's been other cases where departments have used it and the car has gone out of control with fatalities.”

PERF empathizes with officers, Wexler said, because their alternatives are limited in situations where they have a compelling reason — a violent crime and imminent threat — to chase a fleeing vehicle.

“The challenge is that there isn’t any research,” Wexler said. “You’re talking about basically hitting a moving vehicle, and some departments have put a speed limit on it. Others haven’t.

“The speed limit that people put on it is not based — in our mind — it’s not a science-based determination. Departments are doing the best they can to approximate what speed is safe.”