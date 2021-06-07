Storms, heavy rains result in flooding, road closures; shelter opened in Okmulgee

The Oklahoma Mesonet recorded 3.05 inches of rain Monday at its measuring site in the city of Okmulgee as of 5 p.m.

High water forced officials to close U.S. 75 at the U.S. 62 interchange in Okmulgee for about two hours Monday morning.

Eufaula recorded 3.27 inches of rain Monday as of 5 p.m., according to the Mesonet.

The Mesonet site at Tulsa recorded 0.58 inches, and the site at Bixby recorded 1.24 inches.

Tulsa averages 4.65 inches of rain for the entire month of June, the second-highest month after May's average of 5.73 inches, according to the weather service.

A flash flood watch remained in effect for much of southeastern Oklahoma, including Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha and Sequoyah counties, through Tuesday morning.

The forecast was for continued rain chances in the Tulsa area on Tuesday, with a gradual drying and warming trend by later in the week.

High temperatures in the Tulsa area were expected to be in the upper 80s on Wednesday and lower 90s by Friday, forecasters said.