Stitt taps new chief of staff

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that Brandon Tatum will become his chief of staff.

Tatum replaces interim chief of staff Zachary Lee, who will return to the private sector after nearly three years of state service.

Tatum previously was Oklahoma Christian University’s executive vice president and chief strategy officer. He received his doctorate in organizational leadership from Abilene Christian University.

He previously served on the governor’s education transition committee, focused on personalized learning and innovation, and was his appointee on the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

He and his wife, Megan Tatum, have a son, Sawyer, and twin daughters, Blakely and Gentry.

Featured video: