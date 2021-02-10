Stitt signs bill extending virtual meeting provisions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed the first measure of the session that allows virtual meetings to continue.

Senate Bill 1031, by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, temporarily extends changes to the Open Meeting Act.

It allows public bodies to hold virtual meetings until 30 days after the COVID-19 emergency declaration expires or Feb. 15, 2022, whichever is sooner.

Stitt said constituents, local school boards and state agencies all wanted to be able to meet virtually.

“I would love to make some of these things permanent,” Stitt said.

It also allows more people to serve because meetings can be held virtually, Stitt said.

Prior changes to the act expired Nov. 15.

Lawmakers put the measure on a fast track, and it became effective upon the governor's signature because it had an emergency clause.

Treat said the bill fixes two loopholes.

Some boards said they were going to meet virtually but met in person and would not broadcast it.

“This bill closes that,” Treat said.