Stitt names new education secretary

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday named Ryan Walters, CEO of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, as his secretary of education.
Senate confirmation is required.
He replaces Secretary of State Michael Rogers, who recently stepped down as education secretary.
“Ryan Walters is a committed educator who has dedicated his life to moving the needle in educational outcomes for all Oklahoma students and to supporting his fellow teachers,” Stitt said. “His perspective as a public school teacher, and his leadership experience as the CEO of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, will be invaluable as we continue to work toward Top Ten results in education.”
Walters spent eight years as a high school history teacher in his hometown of McAlester. The Oklahoma State Department of Education named Walters as an Oklahoma Teacher of the Year finalist in 2016.
Walters teaches AP U.S. history at Millwood High School and McAlester High School in a pilot course through the Oklahoma Supplemental Online Course Program.
He previously served as the executive director of Oklahoma Achieves, an education initiative of the State Chamber of Oklahoma that sought to get the business community more actively engaged in education. Additionally, he is a governor’s appointee as a commissioner of the Office of Education Quality and Accountability.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve on Governor Stitt’s Cabinet as the secretary of education and I know my public school classroom experiences will help support Gov. Stitt’s education policy initiatives,” Walters said. “Oklahoma students deserve what the governor has wanted from day one — for our state to be Top Ten in education. I am honored to serve the State of Oklahoma and the governor by working to improve public education for every student in our state.”
As secretary of education, Walters is responsible for various agencies, boards and commissions, including the State Board of Education, college and university boards of regents or trustees, the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability and the State Board of Career and Technology Education.
Stitt also issued an amended executive order creating an individual secretary of education Cabinet position and combining the duties of the secretary of state and the secretary of Native American affairs.
