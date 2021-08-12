Stitt lacked authority to end some pandemic unemployment benefits, court told

OKLAHOMA CITY — The fate of pandemic unemployment benefits for tens of thousands of Oklahomans is in the hands of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

An Oklahoma Supreme Court referee on Wednesday heard arguments in two cases challenging the state’s decision to end the additional federal benefits early.

One case involves 10 people who challenged the decision by Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt and Gov. Kevin Stitt decision to end the $300 a week additional federal aid in unemployment.

Zumwalt and Stitt made the announcement in May, saying the extra benefit would end June 26. Stitt said the additional dollars were a disincentive for the unemployed to find a job.

They announced a $1,200 incentive for certain individuals who get off unemployment and go back to work.

On Friday, in a separate case, an Oklahoma County District Judge Anthony L. Bonner ordered the benefits to be reinstated. The state appealed that order to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Attorney Mark Hammons argued Stitt nor Zumwalt had the power to end the additional federal unemployment benefits.