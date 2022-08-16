Stitt campaign raises $900,000 in less than two months

Incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt's re-election campaign took in almost $950,000 between June 14 and Aug. 8, about twice as much Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister, according to reports filed this week with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

Stitt and Hofmeister aren't on the Aug. 23 runoff ballot (early voting actually begins Thursday), but are required to file campaign finance reports on the same schedule as those who are.

Of those who are on the runoff ballot, perhaps the most-watched race under state rather than federal campaign finance rules is for the Republican state superintendent nomination.

The two candidates there, state Education Secretary Ryan Walters and Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, raised almost identical amounts of money but from widely different sources that reflect they divergent views on public education.

The same can be said of independent expenditures on the race. Since Aug. 1, Walters has benefitted from nearly $300,000 in independent expenditures on his behalf by Americans for Prosperity, a conservative organization connected to the Koch political network. That figure dwarfs the roughly $170,000 raised by each candidate over the past two months.

No independent expenditures have been made on Grace's behalf.

Walters' donor list is thick will school voucher/school choice advocates and public school critics, including former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her husband Richard, and former state Superintendent Janet Barresi and her son Ben Barresi.

Only 14 pages are needed to list the donors who gave Walters' campaign almost $170,000 during the reporting period.

Grace, a public education advocate, raised just over $170,000 during the reporting period, much of it from current or former educators in smaller amounts. Among those were area superintendents Deb Gist of Tulsa, Kirk Hartzler of Union, Rob Miller of Bixby and Stacey Butterfield of Jenks, and former Broken Arrow Superintendent Janet Vinson.

Grace's donor list is twice as long and doesn't include 75 people the report says gave $50 or less.

Walters report lists 11 contributions of $50 or less.

Grace's donors are by no means all rank-and-file educators. She received $5,000 from the National Education Association and $2,500 from the Oklahoma Retired Educators Fund, and has received a total of $4,400 from Oklahoma State School Boards Association Executive Director Shawn Hime.

Other donors include the Choctaw Nation, $2,900; Chickasaw Nation Secretary of State Bill Lance $5,400; $17,400 from three members of the Newcastle-based Coryell Roofing family; retiring state Rep. Sheila Dills, $2,900; Tulsa businessman Burt Holmes, $5,800; Tulsa businesswoman and philanthropist Stacy Schusterman, $5,800; and former Tulsa school board member and current state House candidate Suzanne Schreiber, $3,400.

Besides the DeVoses, who each gave $2,900, Walters received $5,800 from Bixby businessman Chris Banning and another $2,000 from his wife Kathy Banning. Chris Banning was elected to the next Legislature in the June Republican primary by ousting incumbent Logan Phillips with the assistance of heavy independent spending by school voucher/school choice advocates.

Also on Walters' list are four members of southwestern Oklahoma's Hilliary family, Stitt allies who the governor has tapped for seats on the state Career Tech and State Regents for Higher Education boards.

Walters also received $5,000 personally from Ashley Cross, a public school critic, and another $2,100 from her unsuccessful Jenks School Board campaign. Walters will probably have to refund the latter contribution, as it appears to violate state ethics commission rules, but it is an indicator of Cross' support for Walters.

Besides their June 14-Aug. 8 pre-runoff reports, candidates are required to report contributions received after Aug. 8 within 24 hours.

For Walters, those totaled $11,600 and included $2,900 each from Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs President Jonathan Small and his wife, Kristina. OCPA is probably the most forceful advocate for school vouchers/school choice in the state.

Walters also received $2,900 from Natalie Shirley, a former state education official and now president of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.

For the gubernatorial race, this week's reports underscore the size of Stitt's financial juggernaut. All told, he's raised more than $6.3 million, or about four times as much as Hofmeister.

In an area Republican state Senate runoff of note, Jarrin Jackson reported total contributions for the reporting period of a little over $175,000, including $65,000 of his own money. Ally Seifried reported total contributions of more than $120,000.

Unusually for a such a contest, most of Jackson's money seems to be from out-of-state donors. Most of it is from small donors, but more than $11,000 came from a Tennessee attorney. Some of that likely will be returned, since it would violate the state's contribution limits.