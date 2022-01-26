 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stilwell teen killed in crash failed to yield, troopers say
Stilwell teen killed in crash failed to yield, troopers say

  • Updated
A Stilwell teenager died in a crash Tuesday after state troopers say she failed to yield when turning onto Oklahoma 51. 

The 17-year-old girl was attempting to turn into the eastbound lanes of the highway about 4 p.m. from South 4665 Road when her 2006 Ford Fusion was struck by a westbound 2010 Ford F350, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The girl, who was wearing her seatbelt, died at the scene about 4 miles west of Stilwell, and the truck's driver, a 70-year-old Welling man, was admitted to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition, according to a trooper's report. The report states the man was not wearing his seatbelt. 

Troopers cited the cause of the crash as failure to yield from a stop sign and listed the condition of both drivers at the time of the crash as apparently normal. 

