 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stilwell man killed in head-on collision

  • Updated
  • 0

A Stilwell man was killed Monday afternoon in a head-on collision in Adair County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

William Knight, 84, was driving south on U.S. 59 about eight miles south of Stilwell when his 2002 Nissan Altima crossed the center line near 920 Road about 2:45 p.m., troopers said.

The driver of a 2018 Ram 1500 that was northbound on the highway attempted to swerve out of the car’s way but was hit head on, troopers said.

Knight died at the scene, and the driver and passenger of the pickup, both men from Choctaw, were admitted to a hospital in stable condition, the OHP reported.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shanghai residents in local lockdown confront hazmat-clad officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert