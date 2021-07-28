 Skip to main content
Stilwell man dies from injuries sustained in July 21 collision
An Adair man died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a collision a week earlier, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Jackie Martin, 24, was driving a 2016 BMW 4281 west on Oklahoma 100 just outside Stilwell about 8:15 p.m. July 21 when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a culvert, causing it to roll and hit a tree, troopers said.

The vehicle was speeding at the time, troopers reported.

Martin was taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with head and internal injuries. He died at the hospital Wednesday morning, troopers said.

Stilwell is about 95 miles southeast of Tulsa, near the Arkansas border. 

