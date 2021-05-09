 Skip to main content
Stillwell man dies in single-vehicle crash in Adair County
  • Updated
A Stillwell man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Adair County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

Randall Unger, 32, died in the crash.

He was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion west on Oklahoma 100, about four miles west of Stillwell at 3:20 p.m., when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the roadway to the right, striking a tree.

Unger was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

A 28-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported in critical condition to a Fayetteville, Arkansas, hospital, the OHP said.

Both were ejected from the vehicle in the crash, and neither was wearing a seat belt, troopers reported.

The condition of the driver and cause of the crash were under investigation.

Breaking News