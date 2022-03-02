 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stillwater woman dies in single-car crash

  • Updated
  • 0

A Stillwater woman died in a single car crash Wednesday about 9 a.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Valerie Crawford, 42, was the passenger in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado that crashed on Jardot Road about 10 miles east of Stillwater.  

The medical examiner said Crawford died at the scene due to head injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the pickup, a Cushing man, was taken to a Stillwater hospital and has since been released, troopers said.

What happened is still under investigation. Troopers said neither of the individuals was wearing a seat belt.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Holland went to work for Inhofe in the senator’s mailroom 12½ years ago, mostly reading constituent letters, then became Inhofe’s “body man,” or personal assistant, driving the senator to events and keeping him on schedule.

Related story: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announces retirement after 35 years in Congress representing Oklahoma

Related: Who might run for Senate after Inhofe retires? Some guesses

Mullin announces bid for U.S. Senate seat

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe expected to announce retirement

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe expected to announce retirement

Calls and messages to Inhofe's staff were not returned Thursday afternoon following New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin's tweet that he had heard that the 87-year-old Republican was about to announce his retirement plans.

Watch Now: Related Video

UN to start discussing a new global plastics treaty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert