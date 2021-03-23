Stillwater police pull college student suffering mental health crisis from top of parking garage

They placed the student on his stomach and maneuvered his hands into handcuffs.

“You’re good, you’re good," Merrill said to the student in the process. "You are not under arrest bud, OK?”

After the cuffs are locked, Neiswanger let out a sigh of relief and Merrill let out a string of curses under his breath, later telling the student he was scared.

“Are you recording?” he asked Neiswanger to confirm before turning his attention back to the student, "Are you okay? Are you scratched or anything? Did I hurt you when I pulled you down?”

The officers helped the student to a seated position, and he crossed his legs under him as they sat and waited for a crisis intervention transport. Merrill gave him their first names again.

"Just talk to me," the officer offered. "Just three guys chattin'."

After talking a bit about their shared discontent with school, Neiswanger explained the next steps of the intervention process to the student as his transport arrived. They asked him whether he had sought help and rattled off different resources he could turn to in the future.

“I can tell you this much," Neiswanger said. "We’re going to get you the help that you do need.”