Stillwater police pull college student suffering mental health crisis from top of parking garage post

The concern was evident in the police officers' voices as they approached the college student.
Setting atop a thick guard rail post on the top floor of a multi-story parking garage in Stillwater, his feet dangled over the edge.
"What's up, man?" Officer Damian Neiswanger offered as he got out of his patrol vehicle.
"You just hanging out, or?" Officer Kurt Merrill asked as he walked over.
A mere three minutes later, Merrill would wrap the student in a bear hug, hoisting him off the ledge and pulling him back to safety.
The Stillwater Police Department shared a news release and video of the event with media members on Monday, commending the officers' actions.
The two responded to the parking garage at Stillwater Flats, 251 W. Miller Ave., about 5:30 p.m. on March 15. It was sunny, and the officers and student can be heard talking on the dash camera and body mic recording.
Neiswanger asked for the man's name as they walked up to him before offering his and Merrill's first names. Upon being asked, the student gave his age.
"You're 21?" Neiswanger said. "Man, you've got a lot of life left."
"Not necessarily," the student could be heard uttering.
The officers asked what was upsetting him. Was it school troubles? Friends?
“There ain’t nothing that’s going on right now that we can’t sit here and talk about and figure out just you and me, alright?” Neiswanger said. “That’s all I’m asking, that you just talk to me.”
The out-of-state student told officers it was "a mix of everything," and expressed that he didn't have many friends. Both Merrill and Neiswanger tried to empathize.
“I don’t either, this is the only guy I really hang out with,” Neiswanger said, motioning to Merrill and chuckling.
“We don’t even have the same day off,” Merrill added.
The student turned silent, and he set his phone at his side, pushing his body forward several inches with his palms so that his position was even more precarious.
"No," Neiswanger said.
The severity of the situation, and the need for quick action, became more evident with each passing second.
Merrill stepped closer as the man put his palms down again to try to push forward, and he quickly embraced him in a bear hug from behind, forcibly pulling him from the ledge down to the surface of the garage floor. Neiswanger reached out to help slow the two's fall to the ground.
They placed the student on his stomach and maneuvered his hands into handcuffs.
“You’re good, you’re good," Merrill said to the student in the process. "You are not under arrest bud, OK?”
After the cuffs are locked, Neiswanger let out a sigh of relief and Merrill let out a string of curses under his breath, later telling the student he was scared.
“Are you recording?” he asked Neiswanger to confirm before turning his attention back to the student, "Are you okay? Are you scratched or anything? Did I hurt you when I pulled you down?”
The officers helped the student to a seated position, and he crossed his legs under him as they sat and waited for a crisis intervention transport. Merrill gave him their first names again.
"Just talk to me," the officer offered. "Just three guys chattin'."
After talking a bit about their shared discontent with school, Neiswanger explained the next steps of the intervention process to the student as his transport arrived. They asked him whether he had sought help and rattled off different resources he could turn to in the future.
“I can tell you this much," Neiswanger said. "We’re going to get you the help that you do need.”
The student received minor abrasions to his legs due to being pulled off the railing but was otherwise uninjured, the news release stated.
"These two Stillwater Police Officers' actions saved a young man's life and kept his family and friends from grieving the loss of a loved one," SPD Lt. Kyle Bruce wrote in the release.
Oklahoma State University Vice President of Student Affairs Doug Hallenbeck expressed concern for any student who makes it to that point of despair.
The university offers a multitude of mental health resources for students but a string of three student suicides last semester illustrated that though the resources exist, students might not be aware of them, Hallenbeck said.
“We have all these resources, but when you’re in crisis, it’s more difficult to find them,” Hallenbeck said. “If you feel lonely, you feel lonely regardless of how many people are around you at times if you’re not connected.”
To try to remedy that, the university is in the middle of a social media campaign urging transparency and connection around mental health.
Hallenbeck joined the department about two years ago and built upon an already growing expanse of resources. The university moved to expand telehealth services just in time for the pandemic.
College is a time of transition and change, and students who would have already been faced with high levels of anxiety are even more so during the pandemic, Hallenbeck said. Ever heard the phrase "College is the best four years of your life?" Many attend higher education with expectations that don't always meet reality, he said.
Many students understand that, or grow to understand it, and are learning to reach out to their fellow peers in need. Hallenbeck said there's been a lot of participation in the department's efforts and many students who want to be involved in programs, activities and training.
"They want to take care of each other," he said. "They want to take care of their friends and learn and help.
"This is an issue that we will continue to see. There's always more to be done."
