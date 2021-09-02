Stillwater mayor declares state of emergency as hospital ICU remains full; warns of 'limited patient resources'

Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce declared state of emergency for Stillwater as the city prepares for high-volume events while Stillwater Medical Center's intensive care unit remains at full capacity and the hospital experiences a staffing shortage.

The declaration, which goes into effect Friday, advises Stillwater residents and visitors that there could be "limited patient resources" locally and diversions to out-of-state hospitals.

The declaration also encourages residents and visitors to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks and that those over 12 years old who are not vaccinated should do so.

The declaration will remain in effect until Sept. 20.

“It is critical that each of us become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks when possible,” Joyce said in a news release after declaring the state of emergency.