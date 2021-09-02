Stillwater mayor declares state of emergency as hospital ICU remains full; warn of 'limited patient resources'

Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce declared state of emergency for Stillwater as the city prepares for high-volume events while Stillwater Medical Center's intensive care unit remains at full capacity and the hospital experiences a staffing shortage.

The declaration, which goes into effect Friday, advises Stillwater residents and visitors who may need medical treatment for Stillwater Medical that there could be "limited patient resources" and diversions to out-of-state hospitals.

The declaration also encourages residents and visitors to follow the Centers for Disease Control's guidance on wearing masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people and to get vaccinated if they are over 12 years.

The declaration will remain in effect until September 20.

“It is critical that each of us become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks when possible,” Joyce said in a news release after declaring the state of emergency. “Our health professionals have incessantly warned us that we may reach the point when much-needed medical attention, COVID or non-COVID related, may not be available. We have now reached that critical threshold where our hospital no longer has available staffed beds and without each of us making necessary health changes, the trajectory is anticipated to continue declining.”