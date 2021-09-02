Stillwater mayor declares state of emergency as hospital ICU remains full; warn of 'limited patient resources'

Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce declared state of emergency for Stillwater as the city prepares for high-volume events while Stillwater Medical Center's intensive care unit remains at full capacity and the hospital experiences a staffing shortage.
The declaration, which goes into effect Friday, advises Stillwater residents and visitors who may need medical treatment for Stillwater Medical that there could be "limited patient resources" and diversions to out-of-state hospitals.
The declaration also encourages residents and visitors to follow the Centers for Disease Control's guidance on wearing masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people and to get vaccinated if they are over 12 years.
The declaration will remain in effect until September 20.
“It is critical that each of us become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks when possible,” Joyce said in a news release after declaring the state of emergency. “Our health professionals have incessantly warned us that we may reach the point when much-needed medical attention, COVID or non-COVID related, may not be available. We have now reached that critical threshold where our hospital no longer has available staffed beds and without each of us making necessary health changes, the trajectory is anticipated to continue declining.”
According to the declaration, Stillwater Medical Center, a 117-bed hospital serving six counties, has no staffed ICU or medical beds available, and has averaged six patients on hold in the emergency department waiting for ICU or medical beds.
Earlier this week, Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said Stillwater Medical Center had a patient with a cardiac issue that it couldn't handle and had been in its care for three days while trying to find a hospital in Oklahoma City with space.
The city of Stillwater Emergency Management Agency reported a likelihood that upcoming events in the city, including Oklahoma State University's first football game of the 2021 season Saturday, could produce "serious medical events" requiring transport to Stillwater Medical Center's emergency department.
“With the upcoming holiday weekend, several large events and our current lack of available beds and staffing, we are extremely concerned about an additional surge of patients needing medical care,” said Shyla Eggers, a spokeswoman for Stillwater Medical Center.
According to the press release, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is deploying the Medical Reserve Corp to the hospital, which, due to the high volume of patients and staff shortage, will provide additional nurses, paramedics, respiratory therapists and medical assistants at least through the weekend.
Overflow tents will also be constructed Friday morning outside the emergency department to assist with increases patient volume.
OSU announced Thursday it will host vaccine clinics before every home game, with the first clinic Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
For additional information regarding vaccination locations, the state of emergency, and more, go to Stillwater.org/covid-19.