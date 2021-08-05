Stillwater firefighter who received double lung transplant after COVID-19 retires to protect health

Second chances can be rare, but a Stillwater firefighter said he plans to make the most of his "gift of new life" after having to retire following a COVID-19 induced double lung transplant.

With new lungs comes the constant threat of rejection, so doctors said Randy Blake, 44, had to give up his career of nearly 24 years to protect himself from the smoke or chemical inhalation firefighters can face daily.

Blake retired from the Stillwater Fire Department on July 30, six months nearly to the day after undergoing the surgery, and while his career ended earlier than he thought, he is forever grateful to have more time with his family.

“Family is the reason I went through all this," Blake said of the long and difficult process. "Lying in a hospital bed, thinking you’ll never get to do this or that, then to get home and watch my son play baseball and my daughter play soccer and to be together to watch them laugh, it’s a dream come true."

A firefighter for over half his life, since he was 20, Blake said not being able to leave his life as a firefighter in his own time was tough.

The extra time he has been given is worth it, though.