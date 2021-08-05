Stillwater firefighter who received double lung transplant after COVID-19 retires to protect health

Second chances can be rare, but a Stillwater firefighter said he plans to make the most of his "gift of new life" after having to retire following a COVID-19 induced double lung transplant.
With new lungs comes the constant threat of rejection, so doctors said Randy Blake, 44, had to give up his career of nearly 24 years to protect himself from the smoke or chemical inhalation firefighters can face daily.
Blake retired from the Stillwater Fire Department on July 30, six months nearly to the day after undergoing the surgery, and while his career ended earlier than he thought, he is forever grateful to have more time with his family.
“Family is the reason I went through all this," Blake said of the long and difficult process. "Lying in a hospital bed, thinking you’ll never get to do this or that, then to get home and watch my son play baseball and my daughter play soccer and to be together to watch them laugh, it’s a dream come true."
A firefighter for over half his life, since he was 20, Blake said not being able to leave his life as a firefighter in his own time was tough.
The extra time he has been given is worth it, though.
“I loved the job, and I loved the guys and working for the city," he said. "It was definitely an emotional time. It wasn’t my choice, not on my terms, so that’s no fun. The bright side is at least I’m around and here to retire, so that’s a good thing."
Blake's bright outlook contrasts with the hard journey he has had following the transplants.
A COVID-19 exposure threat in the hospital came shortly after the surgeries. A hospital employee with whom Blake came into contact tested positive for the virus.
Blake fortunately did not get the virus again, but then came a tuberculosis scare.
A lab error temporarily caused doctors to think Blake's new lungs were infected with TB, which Blake said caused months of worry.
“It’s been a hard process, but, man, I’m just grateful for a second chance and thank God for the gift of new life," he said.
What got Blake and his family through the hard times?
The Stillwater community.
Blake was at a loss for words when it came to his feelings toward the community support his family received.
“I think about it every day," he said. "I don’t even really have words."
"From the prayers people prayed to people I don’t even know who brought meals to my kids when they were living on their own, people helping with some medical bills and everything to between, the Stillwater community has been amazing, and I’m forever grateful to them for helping pick us up while we’re down."
The road ahead for Blake's family will still have its ups and downs. As COVID-19 cases, especially from the delta variant, increase in Oklahoma, Blake's family will have to be careful.
He and his family will have to wear masks around the house to protect him, as any illness could trigger his body to reject the new lungs.
"It’s no fun, but it’s a small price to pay to get the opportunity to live it up," Blake said.
As for the COVID-19 pandemic itself, going through this experience has shown Blake how important vaccination can be.
“I never want anybody to go through what I’ve been through," he said. "And if a shot can prevent somebody from doing that, then I would strongly encourage people to look at the science."
Blake said he understands how emotionally charged the vaccine situation is for some people. He respects people's opinions and is conscientious about what he himself puts in his body.
“But no one thinks it’s going to happen to them — I certainly didn’t think it would happen to me," Blake said. "I would love for some people to do what would prevent them from getting in that position, and it sounds like the vaccine is a really good option to do that.
“This thing (COVID-19) is continuing to evolve, and if I got COVID again I would probably die, so it is a life or death situation."
Blake contracted COVID-19 in October. He had no preexisting conditions and was in excellent physical shape.
His six-month anniversary of the surgeries was Aug. 1, so Blake was in Phoenix all week to test his lung functions. He said most of the results were good.
He hopes that trend will remain as long as it can, but in the meantime, he's just grateful for the time he has.
“Having this second chance at life totally changes your perspective," Blake said. "Every day is a gift, and I’m just thankful I get a chance to have some extra time. I’m going to try to make the most of it."