Still in top 5: Oklahoma's new weekly cases, positivity rate double national average

Oklahoma's rate of new weekly COVID-19 cases is double the national average for the second consecutive week, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

The state's positivity rate for the latest week also is double the U.S. average. Oklahoma once again finds itself in the top 5 both for new cases and test positivity rate for the second time in three weeks.

The Sept. 27 task force report was released noon Wednesday by the state and comprises data from Sept. 19-25.

Oklahoma's new cases per 100,000 population was 201, ranking it No. 5 in the U.S. The national average was 93 per 100,000 people.

The state's test positivity was 11.8%, ranking it No. 3 in the country. The U.S. average was 4.3%. Oklahoma's positivity has been double that of the nation the past four weeks.

This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.

Oklahoma’s new cases

The numbers signify the weekly rate per 100,000 people. Red zone is 100 and above; yellow zone is 10 to 100

Sept. 27: 201 (93 national average; 5th highest in U.S.)

Sept. 20: 175 (86; 6th)