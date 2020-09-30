Still in top 5: Oklahoma's new weekly cases, positivity rate double national average

Oklahoma's rate of new weekly COVID-19 cases is double the national average for the second consecutive week, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.
The state's positivity rate for the latest week also is double the U.S. average. Oklahoma once again finds itself in the top 5 both for new cases and test positivity rate for the second time in three weeks.
The Sept. 27 task force report was released noon Wednesday by the state and comprises data from Sept. 19-25.
Oklahoma's new cases per 100,000 population was 201, ranking it No. 5 in the U.S. The national average was 93 per 100,000 people.
The state's test positivity was 11.8%, ranking it No. 3 in the country. The U.S. average was 4.3%. Oklahoma's positivity has been double that of the nation the past four weeks.
This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.
Oklahoma’s new cases
The numbers signify the weekly rate per 100,000 people. Red zone is 100 and above; yellow zone is 10 to 100
Sept. 27: 201 (93 national average; 5th highest in U.S.)
Sept. 20: 175 (86; 6th)
Sept. 13: 142 (74; 5th)
Sept. 6: 146 (88; 9th)
Aug. 30: 114 (88; 13th)
Aug. 23: 123 (93; 12th)
Aug. 16: 117 (112; 15th)
Aug. 9: 146 (114)
Aug. 2: 186 (137)
July 26: 126 (140)
July 19: 128 (140)
July 14: 102 (119)
July 5: 69 (100)
June 29: 67 (74)
Oklahoma’s test positivity rate
Red zone is 10% and above; yellow zone is 5% to 10%
Sept. 27: 11.8% (4.8% national rate; 3rd highest in U.S.)
Sept. 20: 9.9% (4.4%; 3rd)
Sept. 13: 10.0% (4.8%; 5th)
Sept. 6: 11.3% (5.2%; 4th)
Aug. 30: 9.6% (5.4%; 9th)
Aug. 23: 9.9% (5.8%; 8th)
Aug. 16: 9.4% (6.5%; 11th)
Aug. 9: 9.8% (7.1%)
Aug. 2: 9.8% (8.2%)
July 26: 10.1% (8.5%)
July 19: 9.8% (9.1%)
July 14: 9.7% (9.6%)
July 5: 6.0% (8.3%)
June 29: 5.8% (7.0%)
Each of these reports can be found online at coronavirus.health.ok.gov/white-house-coronavirus-task-force
Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force reports
Video: Tulsa Health Department's Dr. Dart talks about COVID-19 hazard map
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Corey Jones
918-581-8359
Twitter: @JonesingToWrite
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.