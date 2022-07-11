 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stigler man dies after striking horse with vehicle in Pittsburg County

  • Updated
  • 0

A Stigler man died when the vehicle he was driving struck a horse in Pittsburg County early Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Kevin Bush, 54, was driving south on U.S. 69 around 4:15 a.m. when his 2018 Ford Escape struck a horse that was in the roadway just north of Crowder. The vehicle ran off the right side of the highway and came to rest in a field, troopers reported.

Bush, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of Muslims commemorate Eid al-Adha around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert