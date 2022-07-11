Stigler man dies after striking horse with vehicle in Pittsburg County

A Stigler man died when the vehicle he was driving struck a horse in Pittsburg County early Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Kevin Bush, 54, was driving south on U.S. 69 around 4:15 a.m. when his 2018 Ford Escape struck a horse that was in the roadway just north of Crowder. The vehicle ran off the right side of the highway and came to rest in a field, troopers reported.
Bush, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
