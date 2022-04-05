A rise in COVID-19 cases might come after May or June when immunity from natural infection during the omicron variant wave begins to wane in huge swaths of the population, said Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.
Stealth omicron — a subvariant of omicron that is more infectious than its predecessor — has become nearly three-fourths of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., but overall the numbers are relatively low.
Stealth omicron was 72.2% of new cases across the nation for the week ending Friday — up from 57.3% the week before and 14.7% from a month earlier. However, the U.S. case rate is at its lowest point since July, which was when the delta variant began rapidly spreading.
On Tuesday during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's media briefing, Clarke said stealth omicron is about 10% more infectious than omicron, which was about 50% more infectious than the delta variant. Clarke said the overall case numbers remain relatively low for two reasons.
First, two-thirds of the country is fully vaccinated, with almost half of the fully vaccinated population having received a booster dose. Secondly, a giant portion of the nation was infected by omicron in January and February, adding at least 90 days of protection via natural immunity into the equation.
In a guesstimate, Clarke said those antibodies from natural infection likely will begin to wane after May and June — potentially marking the start of an increase in transmission and cases.
"The vaccinations that we have right now do still seem to be protective against the BA.2 (stealth) variant," Clarke said. "We still need more data, obviously, as we go forward, because those numbers are still relatively low. Right now we feel that that's probably going to be OK."
Clarke encouraged individuals to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations, from beginning the priming series up through a second booster dose for individuals who qualify.
The federal government has approved a second booster dose to individuals 50 and older and those who are younger than 50 but have high-risk conditions or are immunocompromised.
The second booster shot is recommended at least four months after the first booster.
"That is what is going to protect all of us, including our family and friends, from hospitalization and death," Clarke said. "We are going to have breakthrough infections, but the end result is we have to protect people from having to be in the hospital and of course we don't want anyone dying.
"And as we see long COVID in more people volume-wise with COVID, we want to obviously protect against that. We have no way to predict what long COVID is going to look like because this is all new to everyone."
I am a general assignment reporter who predominately writes about public health, public safety and justice reform. I'm in journalism to help make this community, state, country and, ultimately, world a better place.
