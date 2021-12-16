Steady decline in Oklahoma unemployment numbers may be ending, figures indicate

After increasing slightly one week ago, first-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits declined 28% the week ending Saturday as other measures reflect an end to steadily dropping filings, according to a government report.

Initial claims fell from an upwardly revised total of 2,112 the week ending Dec. 4 to 1,512 the following week.

Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined by 18.7%, going from 15,454 claims the week ending Nov. 27 to 12,569 claims the following week.

However, recent fluctuations in state filing trends have meant an end to steadily declining moving averages.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased from 2,221 the week ending Nov. 27 to 2,244 the following week. The increase ended five consecutive weeks of declining four-week moving average figures.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased for the first time in 19 weeks, a trend that dates to the week ending July 17.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased from 14,471 the week ending Nov. 20 to 14,495 the following week.