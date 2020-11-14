Statewide camera network coming to Oklahoma to catch uninsured drivers

"They review the photos themselves to make sure, yes, this is an Oklahoma tag; yes, it's on a roadway; it's not being pulled by a trailer or parked somewhere," she said. "And so then it comes to me."

Couch, a former prosecutor who said she believes strongly in the concept of diversion, then makes a decision whether to invite the person to the program before sending a notice.

"I think that insurance is important. I think everyone should carry it," she said. "But I think a program like this, which keeps it out of the court system as long as it can, I think this is a great deal for the court system."

If UVED doesn't hear back from the person, their case can eventually be referred to the local district attorney for prosecution. So far, however, no cases have been prosecuted.

Since the program's inception two years ago, UVED has enrolled more than 24,000 people. Revenue is split between the Oklahoma Insurance Department, police and firefighter pension accounts, UVED and the vendor.