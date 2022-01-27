State's unemployment claims continue to drop

Initial unemployment claims in the state declined by nearly a quarter from the previous number during the week ending Saturday, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,726 first-time unemployment claims were filed during the seven-day period ending Saturday. That's a 23% decline from the upwardly revised 2,240 claims filed the prior week.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined for the second consecutive week, going from a revised 13,020 the week ending Jan. 8 to 11,618 claims the following week, a decrease of nearly 11%.

The trend in declining claims comes as the unemployment rate in the state breaks records on the low end.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced earlier this week that the state unemployment rate had declined from 2.5% in November to 2.3% in December.

It was the third straight month Oklahoma has broken historic lows for unemployment. In October, the unemployment rate was 2.7%.

Oklahoma’s December rate was the third lowest in the nation, according to the OESC.