State's oil, gas tax collections reach all-time high

OKLAHOMA CITY — Aided by record collections from oil and gas, gross receipts in June and for the just-ended fiscal year show the state’s economy continues to expand, said State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday.

Collections during the fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, are $16.46 billion, up 15% from fiscal year 2021. For the first time in any 12-month period, oil and gas production taxes topped $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2022.

June gross receipts of $1.51 billion are down by 1.5% from the same month of last year, but the reduction is due to noneconomic factors.

The income tax filing deadline in 2021 was moved to June, so collections spiked during that month instead of April.

June 2022 oil and gas production taxes of $171.2 million are the highest of any single month.

“Inflationary forces are a significant concern for consumers, but Oklahoma’s macro economy is benefitting from current energy prices and low unemployment,” McDaniel said. “Economic activity remains strong as reflected in sales and uses tax receipts.”

Combined sales and use tax receipts were $578.1 million in June, up 10.3 % from last year.

Due to last year’s shift in tax filing deadlines, combined income tax receipts of $541.2 million in June are down 23.2 % this month. For fiscal year 2022, income taxes generated $5.78 billion, up 8.6 %.

The record high collections from oil and gas production in June are based on April production when crude oil averaged $101.78 per barrel and natural gas averaged $6.60 per million BTU.