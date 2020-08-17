The state’s modified surge plan is designed for hospitals to use overflow beds at a moment’s notice and guarantee staffing amid concerns of medical professional shortages and fatigue, according to Lt. Col. Matt Stacy.
Stacy, of the Governor’s Solution Task Force, coordinated the original and updated surge strategy. The Oklahoma State Medical Association says the state is thin on physicians and nurses — particularly in rural areas — to fill “any large staffing needs.”
The latest plan creates an additional 120 overflow beds for COVID-19 patients, raising the total number that can be activated to 340. There are 125 beds at OSU Medical Center in Tulsa and 20 beds at each of six hospitals throughout the Oklahoma City metro area.
Should those 245 beds max out, the state can opt to re-enter into a contract for 95 more beds specifically for COVID-19 with Integris-Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue in Oklahoma City.
The new hospital overflow contracts require the state pay $1,000 per bed per day to be available for COVID-19 patients. That fee escalates to $3,000 per bed per day if occupied by a COVID-19 patient.
Stacy said the $1,000 stand-by or reservation fee affords hospitals the money to guarantee staff is available.
“It’s immediate. There should be no gap in time other than the normal delays you run into with any hospital,” Stacy said. “If you show up and maybe they have to shift some people around, but the room is available immediately.
“That patient will not be asked to leave the hospital or be transferred somewhere else.”
Hospitals can use the money to:
• Offer overtime or bonuses to current employees.
• Hire new staff at normal rates and have them work elsewhere in the hospital unless needed for overflow.
• Contract with a staffing agency to add personnel for overflow beds.
Stacy said there are 5,324 medical-surgical beds statewide — including the 245 for overflow — to handle all the usual hospitalizations and COVID-19 patients. Intensive care unit beds number 1,032.
About 22% of medical-surgical and ICU beds combined were available as of the state’s bed survey released Thursday.
Some medical professionals and public health experts have expressed concerns about shortages in nurses and physicians equating to an inability to staff overflow beds.
Patti Davis, Oklahoma Hospital Association president, said her group was “very involved” in developing the original surge plan and modifying it.
Davis said the burden is on the hospitals to provide necessary staffing and that she feels sure none of the CEOs would have entered into a contract if they couldn’t deliver.
There also have been alarms raised about fatigue settling into current staff because of long hours in adverse circumstances.
Davis said there is no doubt that caregivers are carrying physical and emotional fatigue.
“That’s why we feel so strongly that in order to not overburden our health care system, we need our citizenry to take this seriously, to wear masks, to social distance, to wash your hands and do the responsible thing,” Davis said. “Quite truthfully, it’s not going to go away until everybody gets committed to this and we work through it.”
Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said his group hasn’t been closely involved in the surge plan changes but that it has conveyed their concerns about the previous iteration to state Health Department leadership.
Monks said the pandemic has highlighted the nursing and physician shortages in the state.
“I can say Oklahoma is still stretched in regard to the number of physicians and nurses, especially in rural areas, who are able to fill any large staffing needs that may arise,” Monks said in a statement. “And, as our neighbors continue to battle this deadly pandemic, it will continue to be difficult to recruit from other states.”
Overflow beds don’t have to sit empty
Stacy said hospitals are allowed to use the overflow beds for COVID-19 or other patients during non-surge periods.
The state still pays only the daily reserve rate of $1,000, he said, and the $3,000 rate doesn’t kick in unless the hospital is at 100% capacity.
Stacy said the setup means that if a COVID-19 patient comes into the facility when it is at 100% capacity, that person can’t be turned away. The hospital will move patients internally according to plan and either shift or bring in staff as needed.
“We were wanting to truly create capacity, but not have empty capacity — not just have capacity for the sake of having it sit there and not generate health outcomes for people that are there for other reasons,” he said.
Overflow beds are ‘turnkey’
Unlike the state’s original surge plan, the overflow beds are “turnkey” without additional expenses to the state, Stacy said.
In other words, there are no staffing or equipment responsibilities for the state — those are up to the individual hospitals. Each of the six hospitals in the Oklahoma City area were required to find or renovate an additional 20 beds for COVID-19 capacity that otherwise wouldn’t be there.
In May, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed renovations to space at OSU Medical Center in Tulsa — 125 beds — and at Integris-Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue in Oklahoma City — 95 beds.
USACE paid those construction costs from a separate pot of money, Stacy said, and the state adds permanent hospital capacity rather than temporary.
He said the state used CARES Act funds to pay OSU Med about $20 million and Integris-Baptist about $17 million before canceling those contracts.
“That cost was actually less than what the cost would have been to convert one of the basketball arenas and staff it for 30 days,” Stacy said. “Those ranges were in the $25 million to $30 million a month range to do that.
“So it was actually the cheaper option, believe it or not, and it’s the better level of care.”
Rural hospitals not off the table
Stacy said that all seven overflow hospitals are in Oklahoma’s two metro areas because those are the main hot spots, with the most population density and highest levels of health care available.
He said that provides comfort for outlying hospitals should their capacity wane or patients need a higher level of care.
But there is the option of swooping in to help quickly build capacity in rural settings.
Stacey said the state partnered with USACE during an outbreak associated with a pork processing plant in May in Guymon.
“We turned a mothballed (obstetrics) wing into a functioning COVID hospital, and sent them staff and equipment to support everything,” he said. “They had a little surge of patients, it wasn’t as bad as we expected it was going to be, and then it tempered down.
“And that was all done within about a 10-day turnaround time — construction and everything.”
‘Pretty good insurance policy’
Stacy estimates the cost of the seven overflow hospital contracts will be about $50 million of the state’s $1.2 billion in CARES Act funding if all are continued through Dec. 31.
Each contract has a 60-day period, with 30-day renewals for up to 12 months thereafter.
He said the lowest possible figure through the end of the year is $40 million, assuming that none of the hospitals reach 100% capacity to activate the higher rate. The contracts’ maximum would be $119.8 million if all overflow beds were to be used at the higher rate every day, he said, which isn’t the case since the agreements began July 21.
He acknowledged there is uncertainty with schools ramping up now and the looming flu season. But there’s also the possibility of turning off some of the overflow beds, he said.
“It just depends where the hospitalizations end up,” Stacy said. “If hospitalizations end up much lower and it doesn’t look like we’re ever going to hit these gates and needing these beds, then we’ll probably stop spending the money.
“But right now they function as a pretty good insurance policy — a capacity insurance policy — that helps us keep from getting into a situation like some of the country was experiencing in March and April. Scary times in certain areas.”
FEATURED VIDEO
Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs toknow