State's first-time jobless claims rose slightly last week, report shows

First-time jobless claims in Oklahoma rose slightly last week compared to revised figures from the prior week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 8,182 Oklahoma workers filed for first-time jobless benefits the week ending Saturday, an increase of 41 claims from revised figures from the prior week.
Initial weekly jobless claims have been above 8,000 for the past three weeks, a phenomena not seen since last July.
Continued claims, meanwhile, declined by 5,750 from revised figures on March 13 to 27,793 the week ending March 20.
Continued claims are those filed after one week of unemployment.
The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the 40th consecutive week to 32,096.
“This past week, we saw a slight increase in initial claims that is aligned with the national trend, Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director, said in a written statement.
“However, we are still seeing a meaningful decline in continued claims and the continued claims 4-week moving average, which is a key measurement of our economic progress as a state,” Zumwalt said. “OESC remains focused on helping eligible claimants get the benefits they need. Since we began benefit payments under the American Rescue Plan on March 22, the agency has paid out more than $123 million in benefits to more than 92,000 claimants.”
Nationally, initial claims increased by 61,000 to 719,000 during the week ending Saturday, when compared to the prior week.
The Labor Department also reported Oklahoma saw weekly claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance increase from 364 the week ending March 20 to 715 claims the following week. PUA is temporarily jobless assistance for the self-employed or those working as independent contractors.
The report also noted nearly a 1,000-claim decline in continued claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, designed for those who have exhausted regular unemployment insurance benefits.
