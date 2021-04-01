State's first-time jobless claims rose slightly last week, report shows

First-time jobless claims in Oklahoma rose slightly last week compared to revised figures from the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 8,182 Oklahoma workers filed for first-time jobless benefits the week ending Saturday, an increase of 41 claims from revised figures from the prior week.

Initial weekly jobless claims have been above 8,000 for the past three weeks, a phenomena not seen since last July.

Continued claims, meanwhile, declined by 5,750 from revised figures on March 13 to 27,793 the week ending March 20.

Continued claims are those filed after one week of unemployment.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the 40th consecutive week to 32,096.

“This past week, we saw a slight increase in initial claims that is aligned with the national trend, Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director, said in a written statement.