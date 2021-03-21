State's attempt to build a health information exchange isn't a reboot, latest project's leader says

Kimble became the head of OKSHINE in November 2020 after serving as deputy secretary of health and mental health since June 2019 for Gov. Kevin Stitt.

He said the state wasn't able to achieve statewide interoperability by building from scratch under the ongoing 2014 Orion contract. So at some point, he said, the state shifted its strategy to buy a completed technology platform instead.

Hence, the OKSHINE request for proposal published in October 2019 and another state contract that ultimately landed with Orion 14 months later.

Kimble said he doesn't think any products or services from Orion's original contract are being abandoned and that deficiencies were the fault of the state, not the company.

"So I think that if anything it probably aided in their selection because they were able to deliver," Kimble said. "The shortcomings of Health-e Oklahoma were not on Orion, they were on the state."

A contracted third-party "environmental scan" of Oklahoma's health information technology in August 2015 noted that Orion's effort was expected to take "approximately two years" to connect state agencies with each other.

Kimble acknowledged the state doesn't have interoperability yet, nearly six years after that Milliman Report was released.