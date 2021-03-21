State's attempt to build a health information exchange isn't a reboot, latest project's leader says

Two separate health information technology contracts merged into one last week are "eerily similar" but not a duplication of the state's prior unsuccessful attempt to build a health information exchange from the ground up, according to the latest project's leader.
The consolidation of Orion Health's two state contracts on Wednesday created a spending cap of $70.9 million moving forward for the OKSHINE project, with $20.3 million of that limit previously earmarked under an initiative called Health-e Oklahoma.
The state in December awarded Orion a $49.8 million contract for OKSHINE — Oklahoma State Health Information Network — to create statewide interoperability of health data by securely sharing patient health records among authorized entities.
Under the pre-existing Health-e Oklahoma effort, Orion won a state contract in 2014 to deliver an "Interoperable Public Health Information System" to prepare the state to participate in "health information exchange activities."
But an estimated two-year timeline for that project hasn't panned out nearly seven years after the contract was signed.
Orion — a global software company — so far has been paid $13.8 million by the state for its work under Health-e Oklahoma, according to figures provided by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services in response to a Tulsa World open records request.
"They are eerily similar," said Carter Kimble, OKSHINE's executive director. "OKSHINE is much broader in scope. Health-e Oklahoma in effect is absolved or dissolved — becomes part of OKSHINE. So there's no concurring Health-e Oklahoma that exists over at the (State) Health Department now."
Kimble explained the premise of Health-e Oklahoma was to link state agencies but not necessarily entities outside of state government. OKSHINE's aim is to go beyond Health-e Oklahoma's purpose and make data connections outside of state agencies, he said.
Health information exchanges, or HIEs, are hubs that allow a patient's health records to follow them electronically and be accessed by members at different points of access to deliver better care to the patient.
MyHealth Access Network, an already-established nonprofit health information exchange based in Tulsa, finished third in the state's competitive evaluation for OKSHINE's contract despite a lower bid and is challenging that process.
Fault lies with state, not Orion
Kimble became the head of OKSHINE in November 2020 after serving as deputy secretary of health and mental health since June 2019 for Gov. Kevin Stitt.
He said the state wasn't able to achieve statewide interoperability by building from scratch under the ongoing 2014 Orion contract. So at some point, he said, the state shifted its strategy to buy a completed technology platform instead.
Hence, the OKSHINE request for proposal published in October 2019 and another state contract that ultimately landed with Orion 14 months later.
Kimble said he doesn't think any products or services from Orion's original contract are being abandoned and that deficiencies were the fault of the state, not the company.
"So I think that if anything it probably aided in their selection because they were able to deliver," Kimble said. "The shortcomings of Health-e Oklahoma were not on Orion, they were on the state."
A contracted third-party "environmental scan" of Oklahoma's health information technology in August 2015 noted that Orion's effort was expected to take "approximately two years" to connect state agencies with each other.
Kimble acknowledged the state doesn't have interoperability yet, nearly six years after that Milliman Report was released.
In a Tulsa World story published in February, he described how some state agencies still must make a phone call or send an email to obtain a health record.
"There’s not the interoperability — it’s more than there was in 2015. So have we made it to our destination? No," Kimble said. "But at the same time have we gone nowhere? No. We have gone somewhere. We are on the pathway and much closer to interoperability than we were in 2015 for sure."
The Milliman Report in 2015 cautioned the state about the substantial hurdles it would face if it chose to try to develop its own HIE.
"The complexity and cost of creating an HIE should not be underestimated," according to the report. "Development of such a software solution is certain to be a long, challenging process that could delay information access across the state."
Health-e Oklahoma's main contribution
The $20.3 million increase in the OKSHINE contract cap approved Wednesday in a 3-2 vote of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority board moves the electronic Master Patient Index developed by Orion to OHCA's purview from under the Oklahoma State Health Department.
Kimble said that money already was earmarked by the state to spend. So the move was a consolidation of Orion's two contracts, not a new cost, he said.
The eMPI is the largest portion of Health-e Oklahoma, he said, and is designed to attribute health care, public health and state agency service records to a single individual.
Kimble said OKSHINE will be built on top of the eMPI.
"So we're right on the precipice of major moves in what has been a very slow grind up to this point," Kimble said.
MyHealth, the Tulsa-based nonprofit protesting the OKSHINE contract award, submitted a best and final offer of $41.7 million — $8.1 million less than Orion.
The nonprofit says it later offered an unsolicited bid of $19.9 million after the state publicized a Medicaid change that essentially allowed MyHealth to cut costs in half without reducing deliverables.
MyHealth argued to the state that its bid process was "heavily flawed" and "arbitrary," not rewarding the nonprofit for already holding 80% of medical records generated in Oklahoma and having the governance to protect private health data that its members trust.
The executive director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services sent the protest to an administrative law judge.
A hearing has been scheduled for July 13.