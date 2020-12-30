 Skip to main content
State won't enforce bar, restaurant curfew on New Year's Eve

State won't enforce bar, restaurant curfew on New Year's Eve

Bars Reopening (copy)

Bartender Erica Elwell wears a mask as she takes drink orders at Ripley’s Bar and Grill in downtown Tulsa. A pending lawsuit against the state's 11 p.m. closure order for bars and restaurants means that rule won't be enforced, meaning that such businesses will be open for New Year's Eve.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bars across Oklahoma will be open as they close out 2020 thanks to an ongoing legal battle challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt’s ability to enforce an 11 p.m. curfew on some businesses.

A temporary restraining order against Stitt and the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission is being continued until Jan. 8, when a rescheduled hearing on the matter is set to occur.

And in the meantime, there will be no enforcement of the curfew, clearing the way New Year’s Eve for midnight countdowns, champagne toasts and choruses of “Auld Lang Syne” in bars across the state.

“Our stance has not changed,” said Steven Barker, deputy director and general counsel for the ABLE Commission. “We won’t be enforcing the curfew until the court has made a final decision.”

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

