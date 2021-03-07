State vaccine distribution difficult balance of logistics and human behavior, deputy health commissioner says

As more and more Oklahomans become eligible to partake in the COVID-19 vaccination process, the state attempts to strike a balance between logistical complexity and the unpredictability of human behavior.

That means delaying distribution of about three days’ worth of vaccine from state-allocated shipments to ensure supply won’t come up short between deliveries.

“It is really very tight when we start running through this vaccine,” Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of the Oklahoma State Health Department said Wednesday. “We don’t always know when the shipments are coming.

The only thing that “saved” the state during the two weeks of winter weather was appointment cancellations, Reed said.

New shipments can be received between Monday and Wednesday in any given week, and the doses that are held over from the prior shipment give a cushion in case the next shipment comes later rather than sooner and allows appointments to go on as planned.

“If (appointment-holders) show up, we want to be able to provide them vaccine,” Reed said. “Risk is if our shipment is delayed, we might have to cancel clinics or appointments,” around which people plan their schedules.